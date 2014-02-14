By Manoj Kumar
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Feb 14 India's finance minister will
be walking a tightrope when he presents an interim budget for
the coming fiscal year on Monday, doling out more funds to woo
voters and tax cuts to support industry while projecting a lower
fiscal deficit before elections.
Asia's third-largest economy is facing its worst economic
slowdown in nearly a decade, with shrinking manufacturing,
slower jobs growth and high inflation limiting the government's
ability to offer sops to voters or companies to boost growth.
Opinion polls predict defeat for the Congress-led ruling
alliance in elections due by May amid widespread discontent with
its mismanagement of the economy, high inflation and corruption
scandals.
Officials say Finance Minister P. Chidambaram is likely to
make a last-ditch attempt to win back voters by announcing more
funds for health, rural jobs, roads and food subsidies, and to
speak about the government's achievements in the last 10 years.
Chidambaram will have slightly more manoeuvring room after
an auction of telecommunications spectrum which ended on
Thursday brought in a much higher-than-expected $9.85 billion in
bids. The government will get at least $3 billion of that
upfront in the current fiscal year, with the rest spread out
until 2026.
In an election year, India presents an interim budget to
parliament for approval for planned expenditure for three to
four months, but leaves the next government to take major policy
steps in the full-year budget after the polls.
Chidambaram is expected to cut factory-gate duties on
products like autos to support the manufacturing sector, extend
an interest subsidy on bank loans to exporters, farmers, and
offer tax concessions for poorer regions.
ECONOMY LOSING STEAM
Industrial output has fallen 0.1 percent in the
first nine months of 2013/14 fiscal year, and annual car sales
declined by about 5 percent.
Since taking charge last August, Chidambaram has taken many
steps such as reducing spending and gold imports to rein in the
fiscal and current account deficit that helped stave off the
threat of credit rating downgrades last year.
But he has made limited headway in taming persistently high
inflation and shoring up economic growth.
The economy is projected to grow by 4.9 percent for the
current fiscal year ending in March, much lower than the more
than 9 percent growth seen before the 2008 global financial
crisis. Annual retail inflation remains uncomfortably near 9
percent.
Chidambaram is likely to project near 6 percent GDP growth
and a fiscal deficit target of 4.2 percent of gross domestic
product for coming 2014/15 fiscal year.
He is expected to report a fiscal deficit of nearly 4.8
percent of GDP for the current fiscal year, helped by sharp
spending cuts, higher receipts from the sale of telecoms
spectrum and dividends from state firms.
"We will surprise everyone on the fiscal deficit numbers," a
senior finance ministry official told Reuters.
"The government is expected to cut budgeted expenditure by
550-650 billion rupees in sectors like roads, metro rail,
defence and power sectors to meet the deficit target," said
another government source.
It also may defer oil, fertiliser and other subsidies worth
nearly 1 trillion rupees ($16.10 billion) to the next fiscal
year, he said, adding the final figures could be higher, and
would be known only at the end of fiscal year on March 31.
Both sources declined to be identified because they were not
authorised to speak about budget numbers.
However, the oil, fertiliser and food subsidies are likely
to be budgeted at about 2 percent of GDP for next fiscal year,
compared with 2.21 trillion rupees ($35.59 billion) budgeted
subsidies for this fiscal, the second source said.
The next government may revise these numbers when it
presents the full-year budget in June or July.
Officials say the finance ministry has rejected the power
ministry's proposal to grant an annual 250 billion subsidy for
gas-based power plants to cushion customers as natural gas
prices are set to almost double from April 1.
However, the railways, defence, health and other ministries
have been assured of more funds in the budget.
DEFERRING BURDEN
Analysts and the central bank are worried that by deferring
a large amount of subsidies to the next fiscal year, Chidambaram
may harm growth prospects.
"The government should avoid deferring release of funds for
expenses that have already been incurred, to prevent tightening
of systemic liquidity and further harm to sluggish growth," said
Aditi Nayar, an economist at ICRA, the Indian arm of credit
rating agency Moody's.
The central bank has asked the government to target food and
fuel subsidies for fiscal consolidation, and take steps to deal
with food inflation.
"The quality of fiscal consolidation worries us," Samiran
Chakraborty, senior economist, Standard Chartered Bank, said in
a research note on Wednesday.
It expects gross borrowing for next fiscal year at 5.8 to 6
trillion rupees, assuming 12 percent nominal GDP growth.
($1 = 62.1000 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Angus
MacSwan & Kim Coghill)