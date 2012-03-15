March 15 Indian Finance Minister Pranab
Mukherjee will present the annual budget to parliament on Friday
against a backdrop of slowing growth and burgeoning fiscal
deficit.
The government will have to do a balancing act, by raising
taxes on some items such as cars, consumer goods and cement to
raise revenue, and give incentives to boost business confidence.
Economic growth slowed to 6.1 percent, its weakest annual
pace in almost three years, in the three months to December, as
high interest rates and rising input costs constrained
investment and manufacturing.
Following are industry expectations on the budget for the
fiscal year 2012/13 that begins on April 1. For a factbox on the
budget see
------
* Retailers are expecting the government to announce a
roadmap to open up the supermarket sector to foreign giants such
as Wal-Mart and Carrefour, which would help in
tie-ups and boost capital inflows.
* Automakers are bracing for a possible tax of up to 80,000
rupees ($1,600) on diesel cars to partially help fuel retailers
for selling fuel at below cost. Analysts say if levied, the tax
could result in the cost of a diesel car increasing by up to 20
percent.
* The government is likely to raise the exemption limit on
investment in long-term tax-free bonds for infrastructure
projects.
* Banks expect a government package for loans given to state
electricity boards that are in the red and unable to repay.
* Banks also expect tax breaks on long-term deposits to help
address asset-liability mismatch.
* The government may roll back stimulus provided during the
2008/09 crisis, by raising excise duty on non-petroleum products
such as cement, consumer goods and cigarettes to 12 percent from
10 percent. Companies are lobbying against it.
* Government may impose 15-25 percent customs duty on select
import items, including power equipment to boost local industry.
* The finance ministry may extend tax holiday to 10 years
for oil producers and refiners, from 7 years currently.
* Expect government to remove 5 percent import duty on LNG
and natural gas.
* IT industry is lobbying for an extension of tax holiday,
especially for small and medium firms to cope with pricing
pressures and lower margins.
* The IT industry has also asked for reviving tax exemption
for units in special economic zones.
* Hospitals and healthcare companies expect extension of tax
holiday in Tier-II and III towns to 10 years from 5 years.
* The finance ministry may announce incentives to encourage
higher spending on drugs research and development. The
government is also likely to raise healthcare spending.
* Import duty on thermal coal may be scrapped to give a
boost to power companies.
(Compiled by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)