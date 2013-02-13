(Adds a dropped words "at least" in para 5)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI Feb 13 The Indian government is
likely to target 400 billion rupees ($7.42 billion) in proceeds
from stake sales in state-run companies in the next fiscal year,
a finance ministry official with direct knowledge of budget
talks told Reuters on Wednesday.
The official also said the government is likely to allocate
200 billion rupees for capital infusions into state-run banks in
the next financial year, up from 150 billion rupees set aside
for bank recapitalisation in the current year.
The revenue target from a partial privatisation of state-run
companies is higher than the 300 billion rupees New Delhi is
aiming for in the current fiscal year that ends in March.
With less than two months to go before the year closes, the
government has managed to raise 70 percent of the targeted
amount, and officials in the government concede that the final
figures for this year could fall shy of the target.
The struggle to meet the current year's target had made many
investment bankers believe that the government would likely
budget at least 300 billion rupees for next fiscal year.
But a resource crunch has forced New Delhi to aim higher,
said the official, who declined to be identified because he was
not authorised to speak about the budget, to be released on Feb.
28.
"The aim is to maximise your revenue options. Low growth has
constrained our resources," the official said. The government is
still to finalise the target, he said.
India needs to augment its revenues to help lower the fiscal
deficit to its targeted 4.8 percent of gross domestic product in
the financial year that begins on April 1. A swollen deficit has
put the country's investment grade credit rating in peril.
The planned capital injection into state banks, while higher
than in the current year, still falls short of their capital
requirements. The central bank said in September that the
government needed to infuse 900 billion rupees into state-run
banks to meet upcoming Basel III requirements.
India's state-run banks face rising bad assets as companies
struggle to pay off loans in a sluggish economy.
The official said the government would likely infuse capital
in 12 banks, including State Bank of India, the
country's largest lender.
The government this month approved a plan to inject around
30 billion rupees in State Bank of India through preferential
allotment of shares.
($1 = 53.9300 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Ron Popeski)