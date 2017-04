Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram waits for the arrival of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

NEW DELHI India will "fully and safely" fund its current account deficit this fiscal year without depleting its forex reserves, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Tuesday.

The deficit hit 4.8 percent of GDP in the previous fiscal year that ended in March.

Chidambaram said he was confident of keeping the current account gap below last year's levels with some stern steps.

