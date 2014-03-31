NEW DELHI India's current account deficit is likely to be $35 billion in the current fiscal year, the finance minister said on Monday, much lower than about $88 billion recorded in the previous fiscal year.

India, desperate to trim a gaping current account deficit, took a slew of measures last fiscal year to curb demand for bullion, its second-biggest import after oil.

