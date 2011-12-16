Dec 16 The Reserve Bank of India left
interest rates on hold on Friday and said further rate increases
may not be warranted, with future policy actions likely to
respond to risks to growth.
The RBI kept its policy lending rate, the repo rate
, unchanged at 8.5 percent, in line with
expectations in a Reuters poll, while the reverse repo rate
remained at 7.5 percent.
The central bank also left unchanged the banks' cash reserve
ratio (CRR), the amount banks must maintain with the central
bank in cash, as well as the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR),
the proportion of deposits that banks need to invest in
government debt and other approved securities.
The cash reserve ratio stands at 6 percent,
while the statutory liquidity ratio stands at 24 percent.
-- Timeline on repo
-- Timeline on reverse repo
-- Timeline on SLR
Following is a timeline of changes to the CRR since 1992.
RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
6.00 24-04-2010
5.75 27-02-2010
5.50 13-02-2010
5.00 17-01-2009
5.50 08-11-2008
6.00 01-11-2008
6.50 15-10-2008
7.50 11-10-2008
9.00 30-08-2008
8.75 19-07-2008
8.50 05-07-2008
8.25 24-05-2008
8.00 10-05-2008
7.75 26-04-2008
7.50 10-11-2007
7.00 04-08-2007
6.50 28-04-2007
6.25 14-04-2007
6.00 03-03-2007
5.75 17-02-2007
5.50 08-12-2006
5.00 02-10-2004
4.75 18-09-2004
4.50 14-06-2003
4.75 16-11-2002
5.00 01-06-2002
5.50 29-12-2001
5.75 03-11-2001
7.50 19-05-2001
8.00 10-03-2001
8.25 24-02-2001
8.50 12-08-2000
8.25 29-07-2000
8.00 22-04-2000
8.50 08-04-2000
9.00 20-11-1999
9.50 06-11-1999
10.00 08-05-1999
10.50 13-03-1999
11.00 29-08-1998
10.00 11-04-1998
10.25 28-03-1998
10.50 17-01-1998
10.00 06-12-1997
9.50 22-11-1997
9.75 25-10-1997
10.00 18-01-1997
10.50 04-01-1997
11.00 09-11-1996
11.50 26-10-1996
12.00 06-07-1996
13.00 11-05-1996
13.50 27-04-1996
14.00 09-12-1995
14.50 11-11-1995
15.00 06-08-1994
14.75 09-07-1994
14.50 11-06-1994
14.00 15-05-1993
14.50 17-04-1993
15.00 08-10-1992
(Compiled by Mumbai Treasury Desk)