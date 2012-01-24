Jan 24 The Reserve Bank of India left interest rates on hold on Tuesday but cut the cash reserve ratio for banks by 50 basis points in a move aimed at easing tight liquidity in the banking system. The RBI's policy lending rate, the repo rate, was left at 8.5 percent, in line with expectations, while the reverse repo rate remained at 7.5 percent. The central bank cut the CRR, the amount banks must maintain with the central bank in cash, to 5.5 percent from 6 percent. It left the statutory liquidity ratio, the proportion of deposits that banks need to invest in government debt and other approved securities, unchanged at 24 percent. -- Timeline on repo -- Timeline on reverse repo -- Timeline on SLR Following is a timeline of changes to the CRR since 1992. RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year) 5.50 24 - 01 - 2012</A1 6.00 24-04-2010 5.75 27-02-2010 5.50 13-02-2010 5.00 17-01-2009 5.50 08-11-2008 6.00 01-11-2008 6.50 15-10-2008 7.50 11-10-2008 9.00 30-08-2008 8.75 19-07-2008 8.50 05-07-2008 8.25 24-05-2008 8.00 10-05-2008 7.75 26-04-2008 7.50 10-11-2007 7.00 04-08-2007 6.50 28-04-2007 6.25 14-04-2007 6.00 03-03-2007 5.75 17-02-2007 5.50 08-12-2006 5.00 02-10-2004 4.75 18-09-2004 4.50 14-06-2003 4.75 16-11-2002 5.00 01-06-2002 5.50 29-12-2001 5.75 03-11-2001 7.50 19-05-2001 8.00 10-03-2001 8.25 24-02-2001 8.50 12-08-2000 8.25 29-07-2000 8.00 22-04-2000 8.50 08-04-2000 9.00 20-11-1999 9.50 06-11-1999 10.00 08-05-1999 10.50 13-03-1999 11.00 29-08-1998 10.00 11-04-1998 10.25 28-03-1998 10.50 17-01-1998 10.00 06-12-1997 9.50 22-11-1997 9.75 25-10-1997 10.00 18-01-1997 10.50 04-01-1997 11.00 09-11-1996 11.50 26-10-1996 12.00 06-07-1996 13.00 11-05-1996 13.50 27-04-1996 14.00 09-12-1995 14.50 11-11-1995 15.00 06-08-1994 14.75 09-07-1994 14.50 11-06-1994 14.00 15-05-1993 14.50 17-04-1993 15.00 08-10-1992 (Compiled by Mumbai Treasury Desk)