MUMBAI, May 3 India's central bank cut its benchmark interest
rate by 25 basis points on Friday for the third time since January, as expected,
as growth slows and inflation ebbs, but said there is little room to ease
monetary policy further, disappointing markets.
Following are highlights of comments made by Reserve Bank of India Governor
Duvvuri Subbarao at a press meeting after the release of the monetary policy
statement:
GOVERNOR SUBBARAO -
ON MORE EASING:
"Keeping in view the need to consolidate on inflation rates and the upside
risks we have said that there is little space for further monetary easing.
However, and this is important, if inflation recedes further and faster, if
current account deficit moderates more than we factored in, if the upside risks
become more benign, space should open up for further monetary policy easing and
we would do that."
"But, according to the current assessment of the macro-economic outlook,
space for further monetary policy easing is little."
"On liquidity, we've said that we will manage liquidity to reinforce
monetary policy transmission. We recognise that even if we cut rates if
liquidity is not comfortable, transmission will not take place. So, we remain
committed to the objective of maintaining liquidity in the range of plus minus 1
percent of NDTL (net demand and time liabilities), using all instruments
available to us."
ON INFLATION:
"What is not correct is that the only instrument available to us is the
interest rates. We have other instruments. We've said that it is important to
manage liquidity as well, in order for monetary transmission to take place, and
if that takes place, growth will improve, and that itself should have some
benign influence on inflation. So, to believe that the Reserve Bank's armoury is
limited to the policy interest rates, I think, it is somewhat narrowing."
ON BANKS LOWERING LENDING RATES
"This doesn't depend only on the RBI. We can only do so much and we expect
transmission to take place. Admittedly, some transmission has taken place, as we
reported in the document, it's not 1 to 1. So, what we gathered from banks this
morning is that transmission will take place in the next 3-6 months, it may not
be as immediate as everyone expects it but it will certainly take place and it
will be transmission of not just of the cut this morning but of the cumulative
cuts... And as I said, we meet every six weeks, so we will take stock of the
situation, and see what action we may have to take."
ON BANKS' CASH PILE:
"There is considerable amount of liquidity buffer with the banks, please
note that. There is excess SLR (Statutory Liquidity Ratio) of about 3.5 trillion
rupees ($64.8 billion), there is unutilised export credit refinancing of about
210 billion rupees. And, the MSF (Marginal Standing Facility), which banks have
accessed, that's about 1.4 trillion rupees. So there is 5 trillion rupees of
liquidity that banks can access."
"Our understanding is that CRR (Cash Reserve ratio) is across board for all
banks and please remember, if we cut CRR by 25 basis points, that's 170 billion
rupees, not very much, whereas OMOs, as I gave you the number, that actually ran
into trillions of rupees. So in terms of sheer volume and sheer value, OMOs have
been much much larger. Also remember, OMOs are demand based. It helps those
banks which have liquidity shortage, whereas CRR is across-the-board. And, if
liquidity is a problem, I think OMOs are as good as CRR, if not better."
