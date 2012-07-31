MUMBAI, July 31 India's central bank left
interest rates unchanged for the second time since June, in line
with expectations, while cutting its growth forecast and lifting
its inflation outlook as economic conditions deteriorate.
The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy repo rate
at 8 percent and left the cash reserve ratio
for banks at 4.75 percent. CRR is the share of
deposits banks must keep with the RBI.
"In the current circumstances, lowering policy rates will
only aggravate inflationary impulses without necessarily
stimulating growth," RBI Gov. Duvvuri Subbarao wrote in the
monetary policy review, adding the central bank's primary focus
remains inflation control.
A Reuters poll of 20 economists last week showed all but one
expected the RBI to hold rates steady.
Headline wholesale price index inflation
remained above 7 percent in June, while India's consumer price
index was 10 percent. Growth in Asia's third-largest economy
slowed to a nine year low of 5.3 percent in the March quarter.
On Tuesday, the central bank cut its economic growth outlook
for the fiscal year that ends in March to 6.5 percent, from the
7.3 percent assumption made in April, putting its outlook closer
to that of many private economists.
It also raised its headline inflation projection for March
2013 to 7 percent, from 6.5 percent in its April review.
"Headline inflation has persisted even as demand has
moderated and the pricing power of corporates weakened,"
Subbarao wrote.
"Non-food manufactured products inflation has also not
declined to the extent warranted by the growth moderation. This
reflects severe supply constraints and entrenchment of inflation
expectations," he wrote.
The RBI has repeatedly called on the government to take
steps to revive investment and cut populist spending that bloats
its fiscal deficit, and on Tuesday said an immediate cut in fuel
and fertilser subsidies is needed if the government is to reach
its target of cutting subsidies to under 2 percent of GDP.
India's fiscal deficit for the fiscal year that ended in
March was 5.76 percent of GDP, and many economists say its aim
to trim that to 5.1 percent in the current fiscal year looks
optimistic.
The RBI sought to assure markets that it will continue to
respond to tight liquidity conditions in the banking sector,
including through purchases of government bonds. It reduced the
minimum requirement for banks' government bond holdings to 23
percent of deposits, from 24 percent previously, in a move to
free up liquidity.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Tony Munroe)