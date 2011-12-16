BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences secures product patent in Australia and the U.S.
* Suven Life Sciences secures a product patent in Australia and USA
MUMBAI Dec 16 India's central bank left interest rates on hold on Friday, pausing in a tightening cycle that has seen it lift policy rates 13 times since March 2010, as the Indian economy shows signs of weakness even as inflation remains high.
The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy repo rate unchanged at 8.5 percent at its mid-quarter review, in line with forecasts, two days after data showed November wholesale price index inflation at 9.11 percent, far lower than the 9.73 percent clocked in October.
The RBI also left the cash reserve ratio unchanged at 6 percent, despite market specualtion that it might cut the ratio in order to bolster market liquidity. (Reporting by Tony Munroe)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 12) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% -------------------------