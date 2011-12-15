* Stubborn inflation at above 9 pct keeps hands tied

* Dovish talk could fuel expectations for easing

* Rupee's plunge complicates inflation management

* Central bank intervenes in currency market on Thursday

* RBI decision expected around 0630 GMT (Updates with central bank intervention in the FX market)

By Tony Munroe

MUMBAI, Dec 16 The best that investors can hope for from India's central bank on Friday are measures to improve market liquidity and an acknowledgement that economic conditions are worsening.

The Reserve Bank of India is not expected to draw a line in the sand to defend the rupee, which hit a record low on Thursday, and rate cuts are out of the question as inflation remains above 9 percent.

Dovish talk at its mid-quarter policy review would fuel expectations that the central bank accelerates moves to begin easing monetary policy after raising interest rates 13 times since March 2010, most recently in October.

However, the tumbling rupee, which hit a record low on Thursday at 54.30 before central bank intervention pulled it back, puts upward pressure on import prices and complicates inflation management task, traders said. The rupee is down more than 18 percent from its July peak.

"Quite clearly, weaker rupee is creating its own damage on the inflation front and on growth, (which) keeps the central bank that much further away from easing rates," said Shubhada Rao, economist at Yes Bank in Mumbai.

Hopes that a worsening growth outlook might push forward the central bank's move to begin easing monetary policy have run up against the uncertainty caused by the plunge in the rupee, which has caught policymakers off-guard.

The inflation picture, meanwhile, is mixed.

Food inflation fell to a nearly four-year low of 4.35 percent in the year to Dec. 3, data on Thursday showed.

However, manufacturing inflation rose in November from the previous month, helping keep wholesale price index inflation above 9 percent for the 12the straight month. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, India's largest maker of utility vehicles, unveiled a price rise on Thursday.

ENCOURAGING WORDS?

The fall in the rupee has exacerbated poor investor sentiment, with Indian stocks down nearly 23 percent this year, and the market will be looking to RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao for reassurance, even if his options are limited given the need to fund a widening current account deficit.

The RBI steps in to smooth volatility but is otherwise officially agnostic about the rupee's level versus the dollar.

"They will not, obviously, target a rupee level, but how do they manage the concerns emanating from a weaker rupee? That will be the question," Rao said.

The central bank may also lay out more measures to ease tight market liquidity through open market operations (OMOs). In the past three weeks the RBI has injected more than 240 billion rupees ($4.5 billion) into the banking system through bond buybacks.

"I think he might announce the quantum of OMOs that the RBI might do until February or March," said Harish Aggarwal, a dealer with First Rand Bank in Mumbai.

The RBI has kept banking system cash tight to help fight inflation and has said it is comfortable with a deficit of about 600 billion rupees. With a deficit now at about 1 trillion rupees, Aggarwal said he expects a further 300 billion-500 billion rupees in bond buybacks by March.

TROUBLED TIMES

These are troubled times for Asia's third-largest economy.

Data showed on Monday that India's industrial output slumped more than 5 percent in October from a year earlier, far worse than expected and the first drop in more than two years, with capital goods output down 25.5 percent.

Overall economic growth slowed to 6.9 percent in the September quarter, its weakest in two years, and some economists expect India to struggle to reach 7 percent growth in the fiscal year that ends in March 2012. The government had been targeting 9 percent earlier this year.

India's central bank has been criticised for acting too late in taking the fight to inflation despite the series of rate increases since early 2010. In October, the RBI indicated its tightening may be coming to an end even though inflation remains well above its comfort zone.

"The central bank's burden right now remains to establish its credibility with respect to fighting inflation," said Taimur Baig, economist at Deutsche Bank in Singapore, who like most analysts expects the RBI to keep interest rates and the cash reserve ratio steady on Friday.

The central bank has lifted the policy repo rate to a three-year high of 8.5 percent from 4.75 percent. That has helped to brake economic activity, as has the global downturn and poor local sentiment driven by policy gridlock in a government weakened by corruption scandals.

While inflation prevents the RBI from becoming more accommodative to stimulate growth, lower-than-targeted tax receipts and a worsening fiscal outlook curtail the government's room to maneuver to prop up growth.

"Options for fiscal steps as well as monetary measures are increasingly limited," Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Thursday. (Additional reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan and Malini Menon)