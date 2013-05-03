India's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday for the third time since January, as expected, as growth slows and inflation ebbs, but said there is little room to ease monetary policy further, disappointing markets. The Reserve Bank of India trimmed the repo rate to 7.25 percent, its lowest since May 2011, and kept the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks unchanged at 4 percent, also in line with expectations. However, it warned that the risk of inflationary pressure persists despite a recent sharp decline in wholesale price index (WPI) inflation, and said a high current account deficit poses the biggest risk "by far" to the Indian economy. LATEST > India cuts interest rates, says little room for more easing > HIGHLIGHTS-Cbank lowers repo rate > INSTANT VIEW-India cuts rates by 25 bps, more easing difficult > Bonds, rupee, stocks extend losses after RBI caution on more easing EARLIER > Central bank sees 'very limited' room to ease policy > Factory output growth weakest in over 4 years, RBI rate cut seen > Chidambaram's race to reform economy runs into political hurdles > India targets foreign money with investment tax cut > Monsoon rainfall seen average in 2013 -minister > Government pitches for rating upgrade with S&P > PM adviser says economy bottomed out, sees 6.4 pct growth TIMELINE > Changes to India's repo rate since June 2000 > Changes to India's reverse repo rate since 2001 > Changes to India's cash reserve ratio since 1992 > Changes to India's SLR for banks since 1949 (Compiled by Shamik Paul in Mumbai; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)