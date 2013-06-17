The Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates unchanged on Monday after cutting them in each of
its previous three policy reviews, warning of upward risks to inflation posed by a falling rupee
and increases in food prices.
The central bank also called for vigilance over global economic uncertainty, citing the
risks of a reversal of capital flows from emerging markets. Such outflows, fueled by investor
worries that the U.S. Fed will soon wind down its quantitative easing, have hit the Indian
currency especially hard and complicated policymaking for RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao.
