The Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates unchanged on Monday after cutting them in each of its previous three policy reviews, warning of upward risks to inflation posed by a falling rupee and increases in food prices. The central bank also called for vigilance over global economic uncertainty, citing the risks of a reversal of capital flows from emerging markets. Such outflows, fueled by investor worries that the U.S. Fed will soon wind down its quantitative easing, have hit the Indian currency especially hard and complicated policymaking for RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao. For stories on the decision and events leading up to it, please click on the square brackets: LATEST > India leaves rates unchanged, warns of inflation risks > INSTANT VIEW > HIGHLIGHTS > Rupee, bonds flat as RBI keep rates on hold, stays hawkish EARLIER > ANALYSIS-India is Asia's weakest link in QE-driven rout > Finmin pledge of more reforms fails to cheer markets > Fitch returns India to 'stable' outlook, surprising markets > India's CPI inflation slows to 9.31 pct in May - govt > April industrial output growth again revised to 2.3 pct y/y > India unhappy, but unshaken by rupee's plunge to record low TIMELINE > Changes to India's repo rate since June 2000 > Changes to India's cash reserve ratio since 1992 > Changes to India's reverse repo rate since 2001 > Changes to India's SLR for banks since 1949 (Compiled by Shamik Paul in Mumbai; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)