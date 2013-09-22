By Tony Munroe
| MUMBAI, Sept 23
MUMBAI, Sept 23 India's central bank governor
Raghuram Rajan may raise policy rates again after shocking
markets by increasing them in only his first meeting, signalling
he is willing to risk prolonging what is already the lowest
economic growth in years in order to quash persistent inflation.
Raising the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent
as India stumbles through its worst economic crisis
since 1991 puts pressure on New Delhi to relieve supply-side
bottlenecks in the economy, such as poor infrastructure, that
keep inflation high even when demand is soft.
That is a big ask for a weak coalition government, which
also faces a general election by May.
Rajan is expected by many in the market to shift the RBI's
main inflation gauge to consumer prices from wholesale prices,
putting India in line with most big economies but pushing up
near-term rate expectations. Consumer price inflation was 9.5
percent for August, meaning the cost of living is rising faster
than interest rates. The wholesale price index rose 6.1 percent.
"If he goes ahead and hikes further, which I think he might,
then it might affect growth. But ultimately, if you have to
bring down inflation, there is no other option," said A.
Prasanna, economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd
in Mumbai.
A prominent former IMF chief economist who famously
predicted the global financial crisis, Rajan took office earlier
this month amid much media fanfare and high expectations that he
could engineer a turnaround for the sluggish economy and rescue
a currency that had fallen as much as 20 percent this year.
A flurry of measures by Rajan's predecessor and fresh moves
on his first day in office have helped lift the rupee off its
record low.
Rajan rolled back part of the sharp increase in the marginal
standing facility (MSF), an overnight rate, reassuring some in
financial markets that the rupee measures are temporary. But in
raising the repo rate, traditionally the policy interest rate,
Rajan showed the central bank's priority had shifted from
defending the rupee to fighting inflation.
"It should bring down inflation expectations and help
correct India's macroeconomic imbalances. However, this means
severe growth pain in the coming year," Nomura analysts wrote.
Nomura now expects the RBI to raise the repo rate by another
50 bps in the fiscal year ending in March to take it to 8.00
percent, followed by a lengthy pause.
It had previously expected no further rate move this fiscal
year followed by 75 bps of cuts in the next fiscal year. It also
said there are downward risks to its GDP forecast of 4.2
percent, which would be the lowest in a decade, and 5.1 percent
for this fiscal year and next, respectively.
Edelweiss Securities, which had expected 50 bps of rate cuts
by the end of March, now expects rates to stay unchanged.
'INTERESTING EXPERIMENT'
While the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday not
to begin unwinding its monetary stimulus fuelled expectations
that the RBI would begin cutting the MSF back to its earlier
level, not a single analyst in a Reuters poll had predicted that
Rajan would increase the repo rate.
Lifting rates may compel Indian households to shift more of
their savings towards banks and away from real estate and gold,
addressing a trend that has pushed down deposit growth.
"I think it's an interesting experiment," said Rahul
Bajoria, an economist at Barclays Capital in Singapore.
"I am not saying whether I know it will work or not, but I
think it sort of shows the RBI's hand in the sense that they
really want to focus more on the inflation side of things than
on growth at this point," he said.
Also, one of the biggest drivers of inflation in India, the
rising cost of food, is generally not sensitive to rates,
meaning the net effect of Rajan's policy tightening may be on
managing inflation expectations as much as inflation itself.
If Rajan raises rates further, he might not do so
dramatically. On Friday, he noted that a weak economy can
provide a "cushion in terms of disinflationary processes at work
but also will give us an incentive to then perhaps look to
putting greater emphasis on reviving the growth of the economy."
India grew at 4.4 percent in the June quarter, its worst
pace in four years.
NOT LOOKING FOR 'LIKES'
Indian markets took the policy badly, with bonds and stocks
plunging and dragging the rupee down with them only a day after
a Fed-fuelled rally. Still, in recent weeks the rupee has
recovered some of its losses and the sense of crisis surrounding
the currency has eased for now.
Traders said the 10-year government bond yield
- which jumped 39 basis points on Friday - could
rise close to 20 basis points this week, partly as the market
factors in higher policy rates.
Some Indian companies worried the higher rates could prove
damaging. Many companies are struggling after the central bank's
rupee measures supported the currency but dried up credit.
"Industry is truly concerned about the policy rate hikes and
their adverse impact on the investment sentiment," Srei
Infrastructure Finance Ltd said in a statement.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who has in the past pushed
for pro-growth monetary policy, did not make any public comment
on Friday, although several ministry insiders said they were
understanding of the challenge Rajan faces.
At his first-day press conference earlier this month, Rajan,
50, impressed RBI-watchers with a multi-pronged action plan to
bolster the rupee and strengthen financial markets but also
warned that he would have to make unpopular decisions, that his
job was not to accumulate "likes" on Facebook.
"This is possibly the part where the new RBI governor
pre-empted that the course of action by the central bank was not
to accumulate "likes", said Radhika Rao, economist at DBS in
Singapore.
(Additional reporting by Neha Dasgupta, Swati Bhat and
Suvashree Dey Choudhury in Mumbai and Rajesh Kumar Singh in New
Delhi: Editing by Neil Fullick)