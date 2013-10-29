MUMBAI, Oct 29 India's central bank raised its
policy interest rate for the second time in as many months on
Tuesday, warning that inflation is likely to remain elevated for
the rest of the fiscal year, and rolled back an emergency
measure put in place to support the slumping rupee.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted its policy repo rate
by 25 basis points (bps) to 7.75 percent, in line
with the expectations of most analysts in a recent Reuters poll,
despite the risks to an economy beset by sluggish growth. The
banks' cash reserve ratio was held at 4 percent.
COMMENTARY
GANTI MURTHY, HEAD - FIXED INCOME AT IDBI ASSET MANAGEMENT
CO. LTD, MUMBAI:
"The policy was on expected lines. The good thing is that
the liquidity was increased by way of an increase in term repo
limits, but another hike is still possible given that the policy
stance is still hawkish -- not dovish at all. He has cut the
growth rate expectation and raised the WPI estimate, we should
expect more (interest rate) hikes in the future."
NIZAM IDRIS, STRATEGIST WITH MACQUARIE CAPITAL, SINGAPORE:
"The comments so far from RBI suggests still hawkish bias in
monetary policy setting, which is likely to be good as the focus
is on anchoring inflation to facilitate future growth framework.
Also, efforts on reducing CAD (current account deficit) is
bearing fruits."
SHUBHADA RAO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, YES BANK, MUMBAI:
"I didn't find him (the RBI Governor) ultra-hawkish.
However, the comfort with which he has brought back
normalisation of monetary policy shows his increasing comfort on
the external sector.
"Secondly, while the repo rate is going to be higher than
what it was pre-May, he did say that he would be mindful of some
of the growth concerns, which seems to suggest that there may
not be sharp, severe hikes in repo. There would be a calibrated
approach, although we do not rule out one repo rate hike of 25
basis points. If at all, the rate hike would be front loaded,
likely to be in the next policy."
ARVIND CHARI, FIXED INCOME FUND MANAGER, QUANTUM ASSET
MANAGEMENT, MUMBAI:
"RBI has continued and completed its calibration process
with the Repo MSF difference now at 1 percent. The provision of
another 0.5 percent on term repo would mean that along with Repo
and standing liquidity facility, the overnight rate would cease
to be at MSF but move between the Repo and the MSF (around
8.25%).
"It's a fairly neutral policy for long bond markets and
further movements in yields should take cues from demand (and)
supply. The overall guiding focus remains on inflation and one
can't rule out another 25-50 bps hike till March next year -- if
inflation remains sticky and if growth picks up."
SHAKTI SATAPATHY, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, AK CAPITAL,
MUMBAI:
"The policy stance clearly reflects an inflationary concern
while ensuring smooth liquidity measures in place to take care
of the growth moderation. Today's policy tone indicates more of
selective liquidity support measures while lowering the
probability of repo ease in the subsequent meet.
"With higher inflationary pressure still intact, we expect
the monetary policy to revolve around higher repo with smoother
systemic liquidity. We believe the bond market has factored in
the current phase of high repo-smooth liquidity and hence the
yield curve is expected to remain range bound in the current
quarter."
RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI:
"The RBI policy has certainly become more transparent as it
has fulfilled market expectations of 25 bps hike in repo and 25
bps cut in MSF. As market expectations have been fulfilled there
will not be any knee-jerk reaction across financial markets.
"Normalisation of the exceptional measures and the provision
of additional liquidity support is positive for both the bond
and credit markets. However, the reduction in the GDP estimate
and increase in the inflation forecast underscores the
possibility that India is passing through a stagflationary phase
making the working of monetary policy in isolation difficult.
"Going ahead, there will have to be better co-ordination
between monetary, fiscal and exchange rate policy in order to be
able to tide over the current stagflationary phase."
GAGAN BANGA, MD & CEO, INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE, MUMBAI:
"Reducing the MSF rate by 25 basis points and improving the
liquidity provided through term repos will reduce short-term
rates, which will keep interest rates on home loans stable.
"Hike in the repo rate shows that the monetary policy
continues to address the persistent inflation, which remains
high when compared with other emerging market economies. Growth
for now will have to be addressed by removing infrastructure
bottlenecks and other structural policy measures."
RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, DBS, SINGAPORE:
"Today's move was a follow-through of the hawkish September
policy guidance as high and persistent inflation is seen as an
impediment to the medium-term growth outlook. The new policy
approach is a single-minded focus to contain inflationary
expectations, with or without support from fiscal policy.
"This might carry short-term hurt to growth, but either way
an accommodative monetary policy cannot spur recovery in
isolation. On the other hand, however, risks that inflation
might become generalised and entrenched are more material.
"With the cut in the MSF (Marginal Standing Facility) rate,
the effective corridor now narrowed to 100 bps between the MSF
and Repo rate....Going forward, there is still room for the
other liquidity constraints to be unwound, but in a gradual and
calibrated manner."
MARKET REACTION
The Indian rupee strengthened rose to 61.52 per
dollar from around 61.63 before the RBI decision.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 6 basis
points (bps) to 8.58 percent from levels before the decision,
traders said.
The 5-year overnight index swap fell 7 bps to
8.20 percent, while the 1-year OIS fell 9 bps to
8.36 percent.
Shares gained, with the NSE banking sub-index up
up 1 percent from being up around 0.3 percent before the RBI
decision.
BACKGROUND
- Food inflation accelerated to a three-year high of 18.40
percent in September mainly on higher vegetable prices,
including a 322 percent jump in onion prices, driving the
benchmark Wholesale Price Index up by a
stronger-than-expected 6.46 percent.
- Industrial output growth unexpectedly slowed to
0.6 percent in August from a year earlier, from an upwardly
revised 2.75 percent pace in July, hurt by weak investment and
consumer demand.
- India's economic growth hit a four-year low of 4.4 percent
in the quarter through June, lower than expected and hurt by a
contraction in mining and manufacturing.
(Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Desk; editing by Malini Menon)