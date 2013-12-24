MUMBAI Dec 24 India's central bank could soon
unveil a major change in monetary policy to explicitly make
managing consumer inflation, rather than wholesale prices, its
main objective.
The shift would be a significant one in a country that's
long struggled to contain retail prices. It is expected as part
of a deep review of monetary policy that Reserve Bank of India
Governor Raghuram Rajan ordered, after his September
appointment, to sharpen the central bank's focus and increase
its accountability.
The report, due by the end of the month, could also
recommend making price stability the main objective of the
central bank, while keeping but trimming the focus on its two
other objectives: economic growth and financial stability.
If these changes are made, they would be the biggest
overhaul at the RBI since 2011 when it adopted the repo rate
as its main interest rate while intentionally
keeping cash conditions tight to allow for more effective
monetary policy.
The RBI is already making inflation a priority, having
raised interest rates twice since September, but that is raising
concerns about an economy growing at a decade-low pace and stuck
in what some analysts call a stagflationary environment.
Historically, India's central bank has relied on the
wholesale price index (WPI), which is based on the prices of
traded goods and services and thus has a bias towards
businesses.
In the coming report, "the main expectation is RBI will put
in place an inflation-targeting framework, and the choice will
be between WPI and CPI inflation and also between headline and
core," said A. Prasanna, chief economist at ICICI Securities
Primary Dealership.
"I expect the headline CPI to be the nominal anchor," he
said.
(For accompanying Factbox, double click )
The focus on consumer prices would come as annual retail
inflation hit 11.24 percent in November, its highest level on
record, as vegetable prices have surged because of India's poor
infrastructure and transportation methods.
INDIA'S DIFFERENT FOCUS
Consumer prices are typically the key inflation gauge in
most developed economies, but in India the focus has long been
on wholesale prices because of the unreliable retail data.
However, CPI saw a major revamp in 2011, and Rajan has
increasingly referred to it when publicly discussing monetary
policy, signalling a shift in focus was already under way.
Under Rajan, the RBI has made fighting inflation a priority
because of its pernicious impact on the poor. High consumer
prices have also led Indians to prefer gold over other financial
savings, leading to persistently strong imports that keep the
current account balance in deficit.
The focus on inflation comes as India's growth remains well
below the 9 percent annual levels seen in the second half of the
previous decade, and well below what the government says is
needed to reduce poverty and generate jobs.
Rajan has frequently described the trade-off between
inflation and growth as a difficult one, although he has also
said the two are not mutually exclusive.
After its interest rate hikes in September and October, the
central surprised investors last week by keeping rates
unchanged, citing in part the weak domestic economy.
AN EYE ON GROWTH
"Inflation targetting doesn't mean that you don't keep an
eye on growth," Rajan said in a television interview with CNBC
Awaaz on Monday.
"In an environment where growth is very weak, the weak
growth is already doing some of your work for you, so you have
to calibrate in a more careful way."
However, convincing lawmakers to change the RBI's objectives
to focus on consumer inflation could be difficult as the fates
of governments often hinge on whether they can ensure high
growth and strong employment, but also low inflation.
The current government, led by the Congress party, faces
national elections by May, and it has been drubbed in some
recent state polls, partly due to high vegetable prices.
By statute, the RBI is not independent from the government,
but its bureaucracy prizes autonomy, leading to previous clashes
between the central bank and the finance ministry.
The RBI report is being compiled by a panel headed by Urjit
Pael, its deputy governor for monetary policy. Rajan will decide
on the review's final shape.
(Editing by Rafael Nam and Richard Borsuk)