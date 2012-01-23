* Central bank remains focused on inflation
* Banking system liquidity persistently tight
* RBI seen easing policy interest by the end of June
* Bank to present its macroeconomic report later on Monday
By Tony Munroe and Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India's central bank is not
expected to cut interest rates at its review on Tuesday as it
remains worried about inflation, but it may cut the cash reserve
ratio (CRR) for banks as a way to relieve tight liquidity, a
move that would cheer markets as a sign of easing intent.
Economists polled by Reuters last week were unanimous in
their view that the Reserve Bank of India will keep rates on
hold this week, despite weakening economic
growth.
A minority -- 7 out of 20 -- forecast that the RBI would cut
the CRR, the proportion of deposits that banks must
hold with the central bank, by 25 or 50 basis points from 6
percent, where it has stood since April 2010.
"Liquidity tightness is persisting and it is getting far too
uncomfortable. More importantly, it has not eased after the open
market operations," said Shubhada Rao, chief economist at Yes
Bank, referring to bond buybacks by the central bank.
A cut in the CRR would ease banking system liquidity that
has been far tighter than the central bank's target of 1 percent
surplus or deficit in terms of aggregate deposits.
On Monday, banks borrowed 1.42 trillion rupees ($28.3
billion) from the RBI's repo window, more than double the 600
billion rupees that would indicate a deficit of 1 percent.
Anjali Verma, an economist at MF Global, said the yield on
the benchmark 10-year government bond could fall
2 or 3 basis points from 8.19 percent now if the RBI cuts the
CRR.
Verma, who expects a CRR cut on Tuesday, said the yield
could rise to 8.25-8.30 percent if the RBI leaves the CRR on
hold.
"It is liquidity tightness, also the fact that growth is
slowing down, and inflation is going to fall further going
ahead, which builds a case for a CRR cut," she said.
However, RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn has indicated a
reluctance to cut the CRR, noting that the central bank views it
as a monetary policy signal as well as a liquidity tool.
Data last week showed annual headline inflation, as measured
by the wholesale price index, slowed to a two-year
low of 7.47 percent in December. But manufactured products
inflation edged up from the previous month.
Non-food manufacturing, or core, inflation is particularly
sticky.
Also, factory output rose 5.9 percent in November from a
year earlier, exceeding all forecasts and providing a glimmer of
optimism for the economy that the RBI is likely to take into
account when making its policy decision, analysts said.
Still, nearly all economists who were polled expect the bank
to cut its policy repo rate by June, after
increasing it 13 times between March 2010 and October 2011.
The rate now stands at 8.5 percent.
HAWKISH STANCE
With core inflation still high even as falling food prices
bring down headline inflation, many RBI-watchers believe the
central bank will refrain from cutting the CRR right away.
Goldman Sachs, however, rates the probability of a
25-basis-point CRR cut on Tuesday at 60 percent, noting that
tight liquidity effectively pushes up rates and pointing out the
slow pace of monetary policy transmission in India.
"With the long lags in the system, there is a need to start
the easing process early to help investor and corporate
confidence to kick-start the recovery in 2H2012," Goldman Sachs
economist Tushar Poddar wrote in a note on Monday.
Goldman Sachs expects the RBI to cut its 7.5 percent
economic growth forecast for the fiscal year that ends in March,
as well as its headline inflation forecast for March.
"With a potential set of forecasts which call for lower
growth and inflation compared to its earlier projections, the
RBI would need to signal a change in stance," Goldman said.
The market will scour the bank's quarterly macroeconomic
report at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT) on Monday for clues on what to
expect on Tuesday. While the review is mostly backward-looking,
the tone of the comments will be critical.
A Reuters poll last week forecast annual Indian GDP growth
of 7 percent in the current fiscal year, far below the 8.5
percent of a year earlier.
The RBI, which held to its hawkish stance long after other
major central banks shifted their focus towards lifting growth,
left rates on hold at its last review in mid-December but sent a
strong signal that its next move would be to ease policy.