* Risks to inflation rise on oil price, fiscal slippage
* Bonds, swap rates rise
* India's ability to cut deficit questioned after railway
fare storm
* India to deliver budget on Friday; eyes on deficit
reduction
By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Aradhana Aravindan
MUMBAI, March 15 India's central bank left
interest rates unchanged on Thursday and warned of resurgent
inflation risks, a hawkish stance that disappointed investors
clamoring for the first rate cut since the aftermath of the
global financial crisis.
The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy repo rate
on hold at 8.50 percent, as had widely been
expected. It kept the cash reserve ratio unchanged
at 4.75 percent after a 75 basis point-cut on Friday in a
surprise off-cycle move to ease tight banking system liquidity.
While market hopes had risen that the RBI would finally
begin lowering rates after 13 increases between March 2010 and
October 2011, it opted not to make a move before Friday's
federal budget release for the fiscal year starting April 1.
"Upside risks to inflation have increased from the recent
surge in oil prices, fiscal slippage and rupee depreciation,"
the RBI said in its mid-quarter policy statement, adding that
future actions will be towards lowering rates but refraining
from giving a time frame.
Growth in Asia's third-largest economy slowed to 6.1 percent
in the three months to December, the weakest in almost three
years, and is on track to fall just short of 7 percent in the
fiscal year that ends this month.
"Notwithstanding the deceleration in growth, inflation risks
remain which will influence both the timing and magnitude of
future rate actions," the RBI said.
The central bank's next policy review is April 17, and many
economists and traders had expected it to cut rates then.
That outlook has been clouded by renewed worry about the
government's ability to get its fiscal deficit under control
after Wednesday's move to raise railway fares for the first time
in eight years unleashed a political storm, underscoring the
weakness of India's ruling coalition.
India is on track to miss its target of cutting the fiscal
deficit to 4.6 percent of GDP in the current fiscal year by more
than a percentage point, thanks to a sluggish economy and a
ballooning subsidy burden under a populist-leaning Congress
party government.
The RBI has said it will be constrained from cutting rates
in the absence of credible fiscal consolidation.
"A rate cut in April depends on what the government budget
delivers. If it is deemed expansionary/inflationary then chances
of a RBI rate cut are reduced," said Jonathan Cavenagh, FX
strategist at Westpac in Singapore.
MARKETS DISAPPOINTED
Bond and interest rate swap markets were disappointed with
the RBI's focus on inflation, while India's benchmark stock
index extended falls, dragged down by banking shares.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose 4 basis
points to 8.34 percent immediately after the policy release
while the benchmark five-year swap rate was 6
basis point higher at 7.55 percent, and the one-year rate
7 basis points up at 8.12 percent.
"RBI is not as dovish as expected. It has, rather, sounded
cautious on inflation," said Vivek Rajpal, India rate strategist
at Nomura in Mumbai.
The central bank raised rates 13 times between March 2010
and October 2011, a spree that extended well past the time
central banks elsewhere were taking measures to revive growth.
India's headline inflation picked up for the first time in
five months in February, to 6.95 percent, on higher food costs
but another measure of price pressures cooled,
sparking market talk that a surprise rate cut might be in
the offing..
J. Moses Harding, head of the asset-liabilities committee at
IndusInd Bank, said resistance within India's ruling coalition
to Wednesday's railway fare increase may have prompted RBI
Governor Duvvuri Subbarao to adopt a cautious stance.
"The ability of FM (Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee) to
manage fiscal deficit within acceptable levels is in doubt,"
Harding said. "RBI has affirmed the need to cut rates, but no
clear indication on its timing and magnitude. The fear is that
of delay beyond April."