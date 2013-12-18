(Updates with quotes, details, background)
MUMBAI Dec 18 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
unexpectedly kept the country's policy interest rate on hold on
Wednesday, despite calling current inflation too high, citing
the prospect of easing retail prices and its concerns about the
weak domestic economy.
The RBI had been widely expected to raise the repo rate
on Wednesday, after lifting the country's main
lending rate by 25 basis points each at its previous reviews in
September and October. It instead opted to keep the country's
main lending rate at 7.75 percent.
Benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped 12 basis
points to 8.78 percent from levels before the decision, while
the NSE share index gained more than 1 percent. The
Indian rupee strengthened.
However, the central bank warned it would remain vigilant on
inflation and that it would be ready to act even in between
policy reviews should headline or core inflation not ease as
expected, albeit noting it would do so in a "calibrated" manner.
The RBI added it would also gauge the impact from any
decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to start withdrawing its
monetary stimulus. The U.S. central bank concludes its policy
meeting later in the day.
"The policy decision is a close one. Current inflation is
too high," said the RBI in its policy statement.
"However, given the wide bands of uncertainty surrounding
the short term path of inflation from its high current levels,
and given the weak state of the economy, the inadvisability of
overly reactive policy action, as well as the long lags with
which monetary policy works, there is merit in waiting for more
data to reduce uncertainty."
The most recent data showed consumer prices posted their
biggest annual rise on record in November - 11.24 percent -
while wholesale inflation hit a 14-month high last month.
Surging inflation are being driven by higher vegetable
prices that hurt the country's poor the most, and are thus
posing another headache to the embattled Congress party, which
is facing general elections due by May, and was drubbed in
recent state polls.
Still, analysts have said the surge in prices of vegetables
such as onions are largely impacted by India's lack of reliable
ways to transport the produce and by traders suspected of
hoarding supplies to raise prices, limiting the impact of
monetary policy.
For businesses and investors in Asia's third-largest
economy, the priority had been a recovery in growth, which would
help India again attract investment and inflows that would help
contain a current-account deficit that surged to a record high
in the last fiscal year.
Wholesalers have also been saying vegetable prices have
eased this month, providing some potential relief on inflation,
though analysts warned prices could again spike.
"I think it is just postponement of action, because the
policy clearly says they (the RBI) may take action any time,
even in the interim between two policies, if the situation
warrants," said Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief economist of Bank of
Baroda in Mumbai.
The RBI said on Wednesday it would retain its vigilance on
inflation.
"There are obvious risks to waiting for more data, including
the possibility that tapering of quantitative easing by the U.S.
Fed may disrupt external markets and that the Reserve Bank may
be perceived to be soft on inflation. The Reserve Bank will be
vigilant," it said.
