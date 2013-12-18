* India cbank surprises by holding key rate at 7.75 pct
* RBI warns it is ready to act if inflation does not ease
* Bonds, stocks rally on hopes decision will aid economy
By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Rafael Nam
MUMBAI, Dec 18 India's central bank kept talking
tough on inflation despite unexpectedly holding its policy
interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, saying it will be ready to
act even if the country struggles to raise its low growth rate.
The Reserve Bank of India's decision to keep the repo rate
at 7.75 percent surprised investors, who had widely
expected the central bank to hike the main lending rate after
raising it by a quarter percentage point each at its previous
reviews in September and October.
Instead, the RBI noted that prices of vegetables, which are
driving the inflation rate higher, are easing, while
highlighting "the weak state" of the economy and the uncertainty
posed by a possible withdrawal in U.S. monetary stimulus.
However, the central bank described Wednesday's decision as
"a close one" and said it would remain vigilant on inflation,
acting between policy reviews should headline or core inflation
not ease as expected.
Although many economists predicted the RBI could still raise
rates by another 25 basis points hike in the next few months,
Wednesday's decision brought some relief, for now, to business
and investors worried about an economy growing even below the
decade-low of 5 percent in the previous fiscal year.
"I want to emphasise we are not being soft on inflation,"
RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan told reporters at a news briefing
after the decision.
"I also want to emphasise that it shouldn't be taken that
we're on hold. We are waiting for data. Hence as the data come
in, we will react appropriately," he added.
TOP PRIORITY
Rajan, a former finance minister adviser, has made fighting
inflation a priority since his appointment in September. That is
a welcome move for the embattled Congress party, which is facing
general elections due by May, and has been hit drubbed in recent
state polls, partly due to high food prices.
The RBI's decision to pause comes as wholesalers say
vegetable prices have eased this month, after the most recent
data showed consumer prices in November posted their biggest
annual rise on record - 11.24 percent - while wholesale
inflation hit a 14-month high.
Rajeev Talwar, an executive director at property developer
DLF Ltd. NS> called the central bank decision "the first
sign of recovery" in an economy growing far below the annual
levels of 8 percent the government says are needed to reduce
poverty and generate jobs.
"Thank goodness the RBI governor has not panicked. Let us
see till February. Hopefully, if food stocks are released in the
market, food inflation comes down and that will be the end of
the cycle," Talwar said.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped as
much as 15 basis points to 8.76 percent from its previous close,
while the NSE share index - up 0.8 percent when the RBI
announced the hold - closed up 1.3 percent for the day.
HEART OF THE BATTLE
At the heart of India's surging inflation are the prices of
vegetables such as onions and potatoes, which disproportionately
hit the country's poor, traditionally key voters for the
Congress party.
However, analysts have expressed doubts about the
effectiveness of monetary policy in curbing vegetable prices,
whose jump has been driven by India's poor infrastructure and
transportation methods.
Food prices can also be volatile, making the outlook for
interest rates hard to discern.
"I think what we are saying is we will not react to every
spike in inflation that is temporary. Monetary policy, after
all, operates with long lags, three to four quarters," Rajan
said.
The RBI's decision came only hours before the conclusion of
a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. Any decision to start
withdrawing its monetary stimulus would raise concerns about a
repeat of August, when fears of this sparked outflows that made
the rupee plunge to a record low.
Under Rajan, the RBI has rolled back most of the emergency
steps taken in July and August to prop up the rupee, which
included raising short-term interest rates.
Still, analysts said coming inflation data would drive
monetary policy decisions, with Australia's ANZ calling
Wednesday's interest rate hold a "stay of execution."
