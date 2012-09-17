Government says to levy 3 percent tax on gold under GST, industry relieved
MUMBAI India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
REUTERS -The RBI left interest rates unchanged but cut the cash reserve ratio for banks, saying the primary focus of monetary policy remains fighting inflation, days after the government unveiled a spree of reforms to boost growth and improve its fiscal position.
The Reserve Bank of India held the policy repo rate at 8 percent, and subsequently, the reverse repo rate was left unchanged at 7.00 percent.
The RBI cut the cash reserve ratio, the share of deposits banks must keep with the central bank, by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent.
It also left the minimum requirement for banks' government bond holdings at 23 percent of deposits.
(To read the main story on RBI's rate decision, click reut.rs/Ozh4KF)
(Also read experts' view on RBI's rate decision, click reut.rs/Ozi80W)
Following is a timeline of changes to the repo rate since June 2000.
* RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
8.00 17-04-2012
8.50 25-10-2011
8.25 16-09-2011
8.00 26-07-2011
7.50 16-06-2011
7.25 03-05-2011
6.75 17-03-2011
6.50 25-01-2011
6.25 02-11-2010
6.00 16-09-2010
5.75 27-07-2010
5.50 02-07-2010
5.25 20-04-2010
5.00 19-03-2010
4.75 21-04-2009
5.00 04-03-2009
5.50 02-01-2009
6.50 08-12-2008
7.50 03-11-2008
8.00 20-10-2008
9.00 29-07-2008
8.50 24-06-2008
8.00 11-06-2008
7.75 30-03-2007
7.50 31-01-2007
7.25 30-10-2006
7.00 25-07-2006
6.75 08-06-2006
6.50 24-01-2006
6.25 26-10-2005
6.00 31-03-2004
7.00 19-03-2003
7.10 07-03-2003
7.50 12-11-2002
8.00 28-03-2002
8.50 07-06-2001
8.75 30-04-2001
9.00 09-03-2001
10.00 06-11-2000
10.25 13-10-2000
13.50 06-09-2000
15.00 30-08-2000
16.00 09-08-2000
10.00 21-07-2000
9.00 13-07-2000
12.25 28-06-2000
12.60 27-06-2000
13.05 23-06-2000
13.00 22-06-2000
13.50 21-06-2000
14.00 20-06-2000
13.50 19-06-2000
10.85 14-06-2000
9.55 13-06-2000
9.25 12-06-2000
9.05 09-06-2000
9.00 07-06-2000
9.05 05-06-2000
* Note: Prior to October 29, 2004, the repo rate was known as the reverse repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's website:www.rbi.org.in.
(Compiled by Mumbai Treasury Desk)
MUMBAI India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
HORGOS, China/KHORGOS, Kazakhstan On the border of China and Kazakhstan, an international free trade zone has become a showpiece of Chinese President Xi Jinping's signature "Belt and Road" Initiative to boost global trade and commerce by improving infrastructure and connectivity.