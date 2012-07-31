July 31 India's central bank left interest rates
unchanged for the second time since June, in line with
expectations, while cutting its growth forecast and lifting its
inflation outlook as economic conditions deteriorate.
The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy repo rate
at 8 percent and subsequently, the reverse repo
rate was left unchanged at 7.00 percent.
The RBI also left the cash reserve ratio for
banks at 4.75 percent. CRR is the share of deposits banks must
keep with the RBI.
However, it unexpectedly reduced the minimum requirement for
banks' government bond holdings to 23 percent of deposits, from
24 percent previously, in a move to free up liquidity.
-- Timeline for reverse repo rate
-- Timeline for CRR changes
-- Timeline for SLR changes
(Compiled by Mumbai Treasury Desk; Editing by Anand Basu)