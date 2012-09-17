Sept 17 India's central bank left interest rates
unchanged but cut the cash reserve ratio for banks, saying the
primary focus of monetary policy remains fighting inflation,
days after the government unveiled a spree of reforms to boost
growth and improve its fiscal position.
The Reserve Bank of India held the policy repo rate
at 8 percent, and subsequently, the reverse repo
rate was left unchanged at 7.00 percent.
The RBI cut the cash reserve ratio, the share of
deposits banks must keep with the central bank, by 25 basis
points to 4.5 percent.
It also left the minimum requirement for banks' government
bond holdings at 23 percent of deposits.
-- Timeline for repo rate changes
-- Timeline for CRR changes
-- Timeline for SLR changes
Following is a timeline of changes to the reverse repo rate
since February 2001.
* RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
7.00 17-04-2012
7.50 25-11-2011
7.25 16-09-2011
7.00 26-07-2011
6.50 16-06-2011
6.25 03-05-2011
5.75 17-03-2011
5.50 25-01-2011
5.25 02-11-2010
5.00 16-09-2010
4.50 27-07-2010
4.00 02-07-2010
3.75 20-04-2010
3.50 19-03-2010
3.25 21-04-2009
3.50 04-03-2009
4.00 02-01-2009
5.00 08-12-2008
6.00 25-07-2006
5.75 08-06-2006
5.50 24-01-2006
5.25 26-10-2005
5.00 29-04-2005
4.75 27-10-2004
4.50 25-08-2003
5.00 03-03-2003
5.50 30-10-2002
5.75 27-06-2002
6.00 05-03-2002
6.50 28-05-2001
6.75 27-04-2001
7.00 02-03-2001
7.50 20-02-2001
* Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the reverse repo rate was known
as the repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's
website: www.rbi.org.in.
(Compiled by Mumbai Treasury Desk)