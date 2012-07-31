July 31 India's central bank left interest rates unchanged for the second time since June, in line with expectations, while cutting its growth forecast and lifting its inflation outlook as economic conditions deteriorate. The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy repo rate at 8 percent and subsequently, the reverse repo rate was left unchanged at 7.00 percent. The RBI also left the cash reserve ratio for banks at 4.75 percent. CRR is the share of deposits banks must keep with the RBI. However, it unexpectedly reduced the minimum requirement for banks' government bond holdings to 23 percent of deposits, from 24 percent previously, in a move to free up liquidity. -- Timeline for repo rate changes -- Timeline for CRR changes -- Timeline for SLR changes Following is a timeline of changes to the reverse repo rate since February 2001. * RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year) 7.00 17-04-2012 7.50 25-11-2011 7.25 16-09-2011 7.00 26-07-2011 6.50 16-06-2011 6.25 03-05-2011 5.75 17-03-2011 5.50 25-01-2011 5.25 02-11-2010 5.00 16-09-2010 4.50 27-07-2010 4.00 02-07-2010 3.75 20-04-2010 3.50 19-03-2010 3.25 21-04-2009 3.50 04-03-2009 4.00 02-01-2009 5.00 08-12-2008 6.00 25-07-2006 5.75 08-06-2006 5.50 24-01-2006 5.25 26-10-2005 5.00 29-04-2005 4.75 27-10-2004 4.50 25-08-2003 5.00 03-03-2003 5.50 30-10-2002 5.75 27-06-2002 6.00 05-03-2002 6.50 28-05-2001 6.75 27-04-2001 7.00 02-03-2001 7.50 20-02-2001 * Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the reverse repo rate was known as the repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's website: www.rbi.org.in. (Compiled by Mumbai Treasury Desk)