July 31 India's central bank left interest rates
unchanged for the second time since June, in line with
expectations, while cutting its growth forecast and lifting its
inflation outlook as economic conditions deteriorate.
The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy repo rate
at 8 percent and left the reverse repo rate
unchanged at 7.00 percent.
The RBI also left the cash reserve ratio (CRR),
the share of deposits banks must keep with the central bank, at
4.75 percent.
However, it unexpectedly reduced the minimum requirement for
banks' government bond holdings to 23 percent of deposits, from
24 percent previously, in a move to free up liquidity.
-- Timeline for repo rate
-- Timeline for reverse repo rate
-- Timeline for CRR
Following is a timeline on changes in the statutory
liquidity ratio (SLR) since 1949.
RATE (PCT) EFFECTIVE DATE
23.00 11-08-2012
24.00 18-12-2010
25.00 07-11-2009
24.00 08-11-2008
25.00 25-10-1997
31.50 29-10-1994
33.75 17-09-1994
34.25 20-08-1994
34.75 16-10-1993
37.25 18-09-1993
37.50 21-08-1993
37.75 06-03-1993
38.00 06-02-1993
38.25 09-01-1993
38.50 29-02-1992
38.50 22-09-1990
38.00 02-01-1988
37.50 25-04-1987
37.00 06-07-1985
36.50 08-06-1985
36.00 01-09-1984
35.50 28-07-1984
35.00 30-10-1981
34.50 25-09-1981
34.00 01-12-1978
33.00 01-07-1974
32.00 08-12-1973
30.00 17-11-1972
29.00 04-08-1972
28.00 28-08-1970
27.00 24-04-1970
26.00 05-02-1970
25.00 16-09-1964
20.00 16-03-1949
(Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Desk; Editing by Jijo Jacob)