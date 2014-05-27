A police officer stands guard in front of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

NEW DELHI Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday fighting inflation would continue to be a top priority, although the central bank will also aim to strike a balance between promoting economic growth and containing inflation.

Rajan was speaking to reporters after meeting new Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the capital.

"It's absolutely a task that the government and the RBI are engaged with," Rajan said when asked if curbing inflation was going to be one of the biggest tasks for the government and the RBI.

But Rajan also added: "RBI has always maintained the balance between growth and inflation."

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar)