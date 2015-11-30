* India cbank to keep repo rate at 6.75 pct on Tues - poll
* Likely to affirm 'accommodative' stance in guidance
* But room for a rate cut narrows ahead of 2017 CPI target
* Fed hikes will also add to RBI caution - analysts
By Suvashree Choudhury and Rafael Nam
MUMBAI, Dec 1 India's central bank is likely to
keep its policy rate unchanged on Tuesday, following a big cut
two months ago, and to sound cautious about the scope for more
easing as it aims to meet its 2017 inflation target and braces
for a U.S. rate hike.
All 45 respondents surveyed by Reuters last week expected
the Reserve Bank of India to hold the repo rate at
6.75 percent, after easing it by 50 basis points at its last
policy review in late September.
RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan will also likely reiterate an
"accommodative" stance in his statement, in the wake of data on
Monday showing the economy grew 7.4 percent in the
July-September quarter, faster than China but below the
government's goal of 8.0 to 8.5 percent growth.
But analysts are less certain about whether Rajan will cut
the rate early in the new year. Although India will comfortably
meet its target of keeping annual consumer inflation
to 6 percent in January, Rajan is expected to shift
focus towards getting it down to around 5 percent by March 2017.
That's an ambitious target for a country that less than two
years ago suffered double-digit inflation. A recent pay hike to
government employees and potential food price shocks could
easily push up consumer price inflation from the 5 percent hit
in October, analysts warned.
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise
U.S. rates in December for the first time in nearly a decade.
Although India has outperformed other emerging markets over
the past two years, the country is not immune to Fed-related
worries.
Concern about selling by foreign investors sent the rupee
to a two-year low on Friday. During November, it lost
more than 2 percent against the U.S. dollar, one of the worst
performances in Asia, as foreign investors sold $1.5 billion in
bonds and stocks.
A. Prasanna, an economist at ICICI Securities Primary
Dealership Ltd in Mumbai, doubts that Indian interest rates can
be cut before April.
"It is very difficult for inflation to sustain below 5
percent in India," he said.
RBI Governor Rajan has eased the repo rate by 125 basis
points since January, as inflation has eased thanks in large
measure to a prolonged slump in commodity prices.
However, Rajan has been mindful of becoming dependent on
this windfall. He has pushed the government to pass reforms and
resolve problems such as poorly kept roads and historically high
spending that has kept inflation high in India.
The governor has spent months improving the country's
defences against a Fed hike, building up foreign exchange
reserves to near a record high of $352.37 billion, enough to
cover about 10 months of imports.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)