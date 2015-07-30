* For poll data: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=INREPO%3DECI
* Reserve Bank of India expected to hold at 7.25 pct on Aug
4
* Next rate cut likely by year's end -economists
* Repo rate seen ending 2016 at 6.75 pct
By Deepti Govind and Aaradhana Ramesh
BENGALURU, July 30 The Reserve Bank of India is
unlikely to loosen policy before October, particularly with
retail inflation at an eight-month high after food prices
spiked, a Reuters poll of economists found.
All but four of 51 forecasters polled expect the RBI to hold
its key repo rate at 7.25 percent on Aug. 4. It has
already cut the rate three times this year to loosen credit and
boost slowing growth in Asia's third-largest economy.
A majority of economists also said the tone of this month's
central bank policy statement would be unchanged from June's.
"The RBI is likely to maintain its stance that the evolving
inflation outlook needs to be monitored closely," said Radhika
Rao, economist at DBS in Singapore.
Twenty-four analysts in this week's poll predicted the repo
rate would be cut to 7.0 percent by the end of December. But 23
saw no change. Two said it would sit at 6.75 percent.
That contrasts with the RBI's U.S. counterpart, which is
expected to tighten policy for the first time in a decade this
year, probably in September.
Economists said assessing the extent of crop damage from
India's poor monsoon season and its impact on inflation was
difficult and made forecasting policy that much harder.
Farmers rely on rains for irrigation, and lack of rain has
delayed planting of staple crops such as onions, whose prices
are already near a two-year high.
"Despite policy reforms to iron out food supply bottlenecks,
the impact is yet to be felt on the streets. This, coupled with
over-reliance on rain-fed irrigation, will continue to provide
food price shocks," said Debopam Chaudhuri, chief economist at
ZyFin Research.
After easing policy in June, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan
said further moves would depend on changes in food prices, which
matter immensely for India where over a quarter of the
population survives on a maximum of 74 U.S. cents a day.
But only nine of 32 analysts in the poll said rising food
prices would threaten the RBI's target of 6 percent inflation by
January 2016, giving it room to prop up the economy.
A separate Reuters poll predicted India's economy would grow
7.6 percent this fiscal year.
(Polling by Shaloo Shrivastava and Swati Chaturvedi, editing by
Larry King)