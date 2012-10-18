MUMBAI/NEW DELHI Oct 18 Price pressures are
likely to outweigh political influence when India reviews
interest rates later this month, after the latest inflation data
reinforced the central bank's cautious stance despite calls from
the new finance minister to ease policy.
Since his appointment at the end of July, Finance Minister
P. Chidambaram has brought greater urgency to policymaking,
backing a series of bold reforms that cost his coalition
government an ally and reduced it to a minority last month.
Now, Chidambaram wants India's central bankers to take a few
risks to help restore momentum to an economy stagnating near its
slowest growth rate in three years.
The Reserve Bank of India, however, is not yet satisfied
with New Delhi's fiscal consolidation measures and awaits more
steps to reduce the deficit before it pulls the trigger on
rates, officials close to policymaking said.
"There will always be pressure from the ministry, but we
have to be clear in explaining to them the problems on
inflation," said one RBI official, who declined to be identified
due to the sensitivity of the matter.
"There is hardly any room to cut rates unless there is more
action on the ground on reducing the fiscal deficit."
T he best that New Delhi may get this month from the RBI is a
gesture of support in the form of a cut in the cash reserve
ratio (CRR) for banks that many in the market predict.
There is general acceptance that India's interest rates,
among the highest in the world's major economies, should be cut
at some point -- the question is when.
Officials at RBI headquarters on Mint Street in Mumbai and
Chidambaram's aides in New Delhi have been arguing their corner
in the run-up to the central bank's policy review on Oct. 30.
With the policy repo rate standing at 8.0 percent, RBI
Governor Duvvuri Subbarao would be even more reluctant to cut
rates after data released on Monday showed inflation at a
10-month high near 8 percent, with worse expected in coming
months.
The fiscal deficit is forecast by analysts to reach 5.8
percent for the financial year ending in March due to weak
revenue and hefty subsidies, giving credit rating agencies one
of several reasons to think about relegating India's sovereign
debt rating to junk status.
Upward pressure on inflation was inevitable after New
Delhi's decision to raise fuel prices. If it fails to come down
before the next review in mid-December, Chidambaram could find
it harder to persuade the central bank to cut rates, as the
government is expected to return to the market for more
borrowing to meet its fiscal shortfall.
"December will be a crucial time as the winter session of
the parliament starts, and it is to be seen whether there will
be supplementary demand for grants, additional borrowing, as
these will fuel growth but also push up inflation," said another
official close to policymaking.
While Chidambaram has impressed investors with an aggressive
slate of initiatives, including raising subsidised diesel prices
and opening sectors like supermarkets to foreign players, he has
more to do on the fiscal front to convince the RBI.
"We all along knew raising diesel prices would add to
inflation. But they (RBI) were arguing for raising diesel
prices. Now that we have done that, it is up to them how they
wish to respond," one official with the ministry said.
Chidambaram has said more corrective measures are on the
way, and one aide said they were imminent and could make it
easier for the RBI to lower interest rates.
"Government is likely to take additional fiscal steps before
the Oct. 30 monetary policy, which should provide comfort to the
RBI," said a ministry official.
The RBI cut its policy repo rate by 50 basis points in April
to 8 percent in expectation that the government would follow
with fiscal moves.
New Delhi did not begin to deliver until Chidambaram's
initiatives last month, and with elections due in 2014, it will
be hard for the coalition to countenance radical spending cuts.
INDEPENDENT...TO A POINT
This is Chidambaram's third stint as finance minister.
When he last held the portfolio, from 2004 to 2008, Subbarao
was finance secretary, the senior-most civil servant in the
ministry. The two are known to have a cordial relationship.
And despite his public calls for policy easing, insiders
doubted whether Chidambaram has exerted heavy pressure on his
former aide.
During a Reuters interview on Saturday in Tokyo, Chidambaram
called for the RBI to take "calibrated risks".
He also said the decision is Subbarao's.
"Decision-making in life is about taking risks. That's my
view," Chidambaram said. "But I'm not the governor."
While India's central bank is not statutorily independent,
it has in practice enjoyed a high degree of autonomy.
Subbarao resisted repeated calls from Chidambaram's
predecessor, Pranab Mukherjee, to cut interest rates.
And Chidambaram, a lawyer known to make a forceful argument,
sometimes clashed with Subbarao's predecessor, Y.V. Reddy.
During four years in office, Subbarao has been unafraid of
taking a minority view. Minutes from the past seven quarterly
monetary policy committee meetings show he went against the
majority five times.
If past practice holds, Subbarao will go to New Delhi a few
days before the Oct. 30 policy statement to share his final
views with Chidambaram.
Finance Ministry bureaucrats hope their former colleague
will take on board the ministry's views, and contrasted the RBI
chief's position with Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.
"Subbarao is not a Bernanke who takes straight decisions
without worrying about anyone," said one ministry official.
But, cutting rates now could undermine the RBI's
inflation-fighting credibility.
Abheek Barua, chief economist at HDFC Bank, ditched his
expectations for a rate cut this month after the inflation data.
"With 7.8 percent inflation, which is likely to go up
further on fuel price impact, base effect and no comfort on
manufacturing inflation, I think RBI will settle for a
less-controversial decision of a CRR cut," Barua said.
