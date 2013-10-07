(Recasts, adds details)
* Finance Minister Chidambaram vows not to let deficit cross
"red line"
* India must tackle higher fuel and food subsidy bill "soon"
* "No case" for a sovereign downgrade of India
* Opposition leader Modi has "very, very chequered track
record"
By John Chalmers and Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Oct 7 The Indian government will have
to rein in spending and cut subsidies to meet its fiscal deficit
target, the country's finance minister said on Monday,
underlining that an austerity drive will not be blown off course
by an election due next year.
P. Chidambaram told Reuters ahead of a trip to the United
States - where one stop will be to woo investors on the West
Coast - that he will not allow the deficit to cross a "red line"
set at 4.8 percent of gross domestic product this fiscal year.
"We've issued austerity instructions, it will bring us some
savings," he said.
The finance minister's vow to contain the deficit means
there will be little room ahead of a tough election to spur
growth, which has slumped from a double-digit pace in early 2010
to below 5.0 percent, its lowest in a decade.
The government recently introduced a plan to distribute
cheap food for two-thirds of the population, a step widely seen
as wooing voters ahead of the election. But - without giving
details - Chidambaram pointed to food subsidies as one area
where spending would need to be addressed in coming months.
Along with pallid growth, Asia's third-largest economy is
facing stubborn inflation, companies are struggling and bank
asset quality is worsening. But Chidambaram shrugged off the
risk of a cut in India's sovereign credit rating, which is one
precarious notch above junk status.
"There is no case for a downgrade," he said in an interview
at North Block, the sandstone colonial building that houses the
finance ministry in New Delhi. "If any rating agency is looking
for candidates to downgrade there are half a dozen other
countries."
The Indian rupee was one of the hardest-hit emerging-market
currencies recently amid alarm in financial markets about an
imminent "tapering" of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary
stimulus, falling by about 20 percent at one point from May.
It has recovered somewhat recently, and Chidambaram said the
central bank may now be able to consider reversing some of the
liquidity tightening steps it took to shore the currency up.
"If the volatility of the rupee has been contained and
speculation has come to an end, the central bank may want to
unwind some of the measures it took earlier, he said.
On Monday the Reserve Bank of India cut a key overnight
interest rate, further dialling back an emergency measure it had
imposed in mid-July in order to defend the rupee that
had tightened market liquidity and pushed up borrowing costs.
Chidambaram said there would be some impact when the Fed's
tapering - which was put on hold - does eventually come, but it
was now mostly factored into the market and he was confident
that speculators had been put in their place.
"We think we have sent a message to everyone - don't
speculate on the rupee," he said.
"DON'T WRITE US OFF"
Chidambaram said the economic downturn was no reason to
think that his Congress party, which has been weakened by years
of fractious coalition rule and a string of corruption scandals,
would be ousted in a national election that must be held by May.
"Don't write us off so easily," he said, adding that the
next leader of the Congress party would be Rahul Gandhi, scion
of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty that has ruled India for most of its
66 years since independence.
"I am glad you acknowledge prime minister Rahul Gandhi, but
that is a question you should put to him," Chidambaram said,
when asked if he would serve again in a government led by the
party's heir apparent if Congress wins a third straight term in
office. "The time has come for the torch to be passed on to a
new and younger generation."
Chidambaram dismissed the dazzling emergence of opposition
figurehead and candidate for prime minister Narendra Modi on the
national political stage as "largely media created".
He conceded that the Hindu nationalist leader had united the
rank and file of the Bharatiya Janata Party and "gained some
traction among urban youths", but said his party's challenger
was someone with a "very, very chequered track record".
Modi was chief minister of the state of Gujarat when deadly
communal riots raged there in 2002. He has always vehemently
denied charges that he turned a blind eye to the violence, and a
Supreme Court inquiry found no evidence to prosecute him.
TACKLING SUBSIDIES
An urbane Harvard-educated lawyer now in his third stint as
finance minister, Chidambaram is widely seen as a
business-friendly reformer.
However, the weak coalition government of Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh has struggled to push through reforms that might
correct underlying economic imbalances, such as loosening strict
labour laws and implementing a goods and services tax.
Chidambaram said a jump in spending on fuel and food
subsidies must be tackled sooner rather than later as part of a
series of steps to stabilise the economy. India imports nearly
80 percent of its oil needs and the rupee's drop has made
government fuel subsidies more costly.
"On the government side, sooner (rather) than later we will
have to address the issue of higher subsidies than budgeted, on
both fuel and food," he said.
Last month, the government shied away from raising diesel
prices by close to 10 percent to offset the financial damage Of
the weaker rupee. Oil subsidies are now estimated at more than
900 billion rupees ($14.5 billion) - nearly 40 percent more than
budgeted - for the current fiscal year.
The finance minister is unlikely to announce sweeping
spending cuts, but he said he may rein in spending by some large
government departments and would rigidly enforce rules that make
it hard for ministries to fully utilise designated funds.
($1 = 61.8450 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Alex
Richardson)