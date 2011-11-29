A labourer crouches inside a metal column at the construction site of a flyover on the outskirts of Mumbai May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Citigroup slashed its own earlier growth estimates for India for fiscal year 2011-12 amidst a slowing global economy and domestic headwinds, it said in a recent report.

The investment bank expects the third-largest economy in Asia to grow 7.1 percent in the current fiscal year ending in March, lower than its previous estimate of 7.6 percent.

"In addition to global factors, domestic issues should take a toll on growth in India," Rohini Malkani, economist, Citi India, said.

Domestic issues including supply-side bottlenecks in the coal and power sectors and lagged impact of monetary tightening are taking a toll on domestic growth, the report said.

The Reserve Bank of India expects the country's economy to grow at 7.6 percent, lower than its earlier projection of 8 percent.

Citigroup also cut growth estimate for fiscal year 2012-13 to 7 percent from 7.5 percent.

The Indian economy probably grew an annual 6.9 percent in the quarter through September, at its weakest pace in more than two years, the median forecast from a poll of 22 economists showed.

"Unfortunately, India has less manoeuverability relative to the 2008 pullback given its increased fiscal constraints, elevated levels of inflation and government decision-making," the report said.

In October, India's wholesale price index remained above 9 percent for the 11th month.

Citigroup said it expects inflation to remain over 9 percent till the end of 2011 and average in 7.5-8 percent in 2012.

It also expects the fiscal deficit to widen to between 5.1-5.8 percent of the gross domestic product in fiscal year 2011-12, higher than the targeted 4.6 percent.

