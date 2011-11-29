(Repeats to add additional codes)
MUMBAI Nov 29 Citigroup slashed its own
earlier growth estimates for India for fiscal year 2011-12
amidst a slowing global economy and domestic headwinds, it said
in a recent report.
The investment bank expects the third-largest economy in
Asia to grow 7.1 percent in the current fiscal year ending in
March, lower than its previous estimate of 7.6 percent.
"In addition to global factors, domestic issues should take
a toll on growth in India," Rohini Malkani, economist, Citi
India, said.
Domestic issues including supply-side bottlenecks in the
coal and power sectors and lagged impact of monetary tightening
are taking a toll on domestic growth, the report said.
The Reserve Bank of India expects the country's economy to
grow at 7.6 percent, lower than its earlier projection of 8
percent.
Citigroup also cut growth estimate for fiscal year 2012-13
to 7 percent from 7.5 percent.
The Indian economy probably grew an annual 6.9 percent in
the quarter through September, at its weakest pace
in more than two years, the median forecast from a poll of 22
economists showed.
"Unfortunately, India has less maneuverability relative to
the 2008 pullback given its increased fiscal constraints,
elevated levels of inflation and government decision-making,"
the report said.
In October, India's wholesale price index remained above 9
percent for the 11th month.
Citigroup said it expects inflation to remain over 9 percent
till the end of 2011 and average in 7.5-8 percent in 2012.
It also expects the fiscal defit to widen to between 5.1-5.8
percent of the gross domestic product in fiscal year 2011-12,
higher than the targeted 4.6 percent.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)