Nifty ends above 9,300 for first time
The NSE Nifty ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.
NEW DELHI India moved on Monday to open up its coal industry to commercial mining, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, signalling the most serious shift in 42 years toward allowing private players full participation in coal mining.
(Reporting by Krishna Das; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Rajesh Kumar Singh)
PARIS Boeing is nearing a decision to launch a larger version of its 737 workhorse jet within two months to counter strong sales of the Airbus A321neo, after a breakthrough on the design for one of its parts, industry sources said.