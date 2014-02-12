MUMBAI India's core consumer price index was estimated to have risen around 8.1 percent in January from a year earlier, broadly in line with around 8.05 percent in December, according to a Reuters snap survey of dealers and economists.

Data earlier showed headline consumer price inflation eased more than expected to a 24-month low of 8.79 percent in January, below a Reuters poll forecast of 9.40 percent and well below an annual 9.87 percent in December.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat, Abhishek Vishnoi, and Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)