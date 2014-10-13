MUMBAI Oct 13 India's core consumer price index was estimated to have risen 5.9 percent in September from a year earlier, easing from an around 6.9 percent advance in August, according to a Reuters snap survey of three analysts on Monday.

Data earlier showed India's headline annual consumer price inflation eased to 6.46 percent last month, sharply lower than a Reuters poll forecast of 7.2 percent and August's revised 7.73 percent print. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Dipika Lalwani, and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)