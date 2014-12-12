MUMBAI Dec 12 India's core consumer price index (CPI) was estimated to have risen around 5.5 percent in November from a year earlier, easing from a rise of around 5.85 percent in October, according to a Reuters snap survey of three analysts on Friday.

Data earlier showed the headline annual consumer price inflation eased for a fourth straight month in November to 4.38 percent, its lowest level since the government started releasing the data in 2012. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)