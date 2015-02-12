MUMBAI Feb 12 India's core consumer price index (CPI) was estimated to have risen around 3.9 percent in January from a year earlier, according to a Reuters snap survey of four analysts on Thursday.

Core consumer price inflation was 5.2 percent in December, although the data for January out on Thursday take into account a shift to a new base year for calculating prices.

Earlier data showed India's annual consumer inflation at 5.11 percent in January compared with 4.28 percent in December. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Neha Dasgupta and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)