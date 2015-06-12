MUMBAI, June 12 India's core consumer price
index was estimated to have risen around 4.6 to 4.7 percent in
May from a year earlier, accelerating from an annualised 4.32
percent in April, according to a Reuters snap survey of three
analysts on Friday.
A fourth analyst gave a core CPI estimate of 4.3 percent,
while a fifth estimated it at 4.9 percent.
Data earlier showed India's headline consumer price
inflation edged up to 5.01 percent in May. That
compared with a 5.0 percent annual rise predicted by analysts in
a Reuters poll and April's 4.87 percent print.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, Abhishek Vishnoi and Himank
Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)