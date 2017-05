MUMBAI, July 13 India's core consumer price index was estimated to have risen around 4.85 to 5.0 percent in June from a year earlier, accelerating from an annualised 4.6 percent in May, according to a Reuters snap survey of six analysts on Monday.

A seventh analyst gave a core CPI estimate of 4.6 percent.

India's consumer price inflation edged up to 5.40 percent in June compared with a 5.10 percent annual rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll and 5.01 percent print in May. (Reporting by Clara Marques-Ferreira, Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Manoj Kumar, Abhishek Vishnoi and Karen Rebelo; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)