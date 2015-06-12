A woman buys vegetables at a market in Ahmedabad, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

MUMBAI India's core consumer price index was estimated to have risen around 4.6 to 4.7 percent in May from a year earlier, accelerating from an annualised 4.32 percent in April, according to a Reuters snap survey of three analysts on Friday.

A fourth analyst gave a core CPI estimate of 4.3 percent, while a fifth estimated it at 4.9 percent.

Data earlier showed India's headline consumer price inflation edged up to 5.01 percent in May. That compared with a 5.0 percent annual rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll and April's 4.87 percent print.

