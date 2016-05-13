March industrial output up 2.7 percent
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
MUMBAI India's annualised core consumer price inflation has accelerated to around 4.9-5.1 percent in April, from 4.6-4.8 percent in March, a snap Reuters survey of five analysts showed on Thursday.
Data earlier showed that annual consumer price inflation has increased to a stronger-than-expected 5.39 percent in April compared with 4.83 percent in the previous month.
MUMBAI India's annual consumer price inflation eased to a lower-than-expected 2.99 percent in April, helped by smaller rises in food prices, government data showed on Friday.