MUMBAI India's annualised core consumer price inflation has accelerated to around 4.9-5.1 percent in April, from 4.6-4.8 percent in March, a snap Reuters survey of five analysts showed on Thursday.

Data earlier showed that annual consumer price inflation has increased to a stronger-than-expected 5.39 percent in April compared with 4.83 percent in the previous month.

