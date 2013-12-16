Reliance Power March quarter profit jumps on lower tax expense
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
MUMBAI India's core wholesale price index was estimated to have risen 2.66 percent in November from a year earlier, roughly in line with an estimated 2.6 percent rise in October, according to a Reuters snap survey of four analysts and traders on Monday.
Data earlier showed headline wholesale price inflation surged past analysts' expectations to a 14-month high of 7.52 percent in November.
(Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the Sensex posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.