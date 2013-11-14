MUMBAI Nov 14 India's core wholesale price index was estimated to have risen 2.6 percent in October from a year earlier, accelerating from an estimated 2.1 percent rise in September, according to a Reuters snap survey of three analysts and traders on Thursday.

Headline wholesale price index accelerated to an 8-month high of 7.0 percent in October, compared with a 6.90 percent rise estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)