BRIEF-Ascendas India Trust signs term sheet with Arshiya
* Announce signing of a term sheet with Arshiya, for proposed acquisition of operating warehouses, at Arshiya free trade warehousing zone
MUMBAI Nov 14 India's core wholesale price index was estimated to have risen 2.6 percent in October from a year earlier, accelerating from an estimated 2.1 percent rise in September, according to a Reuters snap survey of three analysts and traders on Thursday.
Headline wholesale price index accelerated to an 8-month high of 7.0 percent in October, compared with a 6.90 percent rise estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Announce signing of a term sheet with Arshiya, for proposed acquisition of operating warehouses, at Arshiya free trade warehousing zone
April 12 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday amid lingering fears of geopolitical risks and as investors prepared for the first rush of corporate earnings on Thursday.