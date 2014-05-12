MUMBAI May 12 India's core consumer inflation was estimated at around 7.8 percent in April from a year earlier, easing from a 7.9 percent rise in March, according to a Reuters snap survey of four dealers and economists.

Data earlier showed the broader annual consumer price index last month rose to 9.66 percent from a year earlier, compared with 9.10 percent in March. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)