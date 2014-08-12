MUMBAI Aug 12 India's core consumer price index was estimated to have risen 7.4 percent in July from a year earlier, in line with the 7.4 percent rise in June, according to a Reuters snap survey of three analysts on Tuesday.

Data earlier showed India's headline consumer price inflation accelerated to 7.96 percent last month, above the 7.4 percent expected by a Reuters poll of analysts and the 7.3 percent reported in June. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)