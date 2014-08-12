BRIEF-Omax Autos says railway board increases order quantity for coaches for bio-digester tanks
* Says railway board raised order quantity for coaches for fitment of bio-digester tanks
MUMBAI Aug 12 India's core consumer price index was estimated to have risen 7.4 percent in July from a year earlier, in line with the 7.4 percent rise in June, according to a Reuters snap survey of three analysts on Tuesday.
Data earlier showed India's headline consumer price inflation accelerated to 7.96 percent last month, above the 7.4 percent expected by a Reuters poll of analysts and the 7.3 percent reported in June. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
April 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.42 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.45 percent ahead of the cash market open.