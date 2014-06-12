MUMBAI, June 12 India's core consumer inflation was at around 7.74 percent in May from a year earlier, easing from a 7.80 percent rise in April, according to three analysts.

Data released on Thursday showed that India's annual consumer price inflation eased to 8.28 percent in May, helped by slightly cooling food prices. CPI had touched a three-month high of 8.59 percent in April. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Anand Basu)