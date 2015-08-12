BRIEF-India's Poly Medicure March-qtr net profit falls
* March quarter net profit 132.7 million rupees versus profit 144.1 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI Aug 12 India's core consumer price index was estimated to have risen around 4 to 4.5 percent in July from a year earlier, slowing down from around 4.85 to 5 percent in June, according to a Reuters snap survey of five analysts and traders on Wednesday.
Data earlier had shown India's annual headline consumer price inflation slowed to 3.78 percent in July, its lowest level on record. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Neha Dasgupta, and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* March quarter net profit 132.7 million rupees versus profit 144.1 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 1.89 billion rupees versus profit 2.26 billion rupees year ago