MUMBAI, June 13 India's core annual consumer price inflation slowed to around 4.7 percent in May, down from around 4.9-5.1 percent in April, a snap Reuters survey of three analysts showed on Monday.

Data earlier showed India's headline annual consumer price inflation edging up for the second straight month to a stronger-than-expected 5.76 percent in May, driven by higher prices for food and fuel items. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)