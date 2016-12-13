Price recovery dampens Asian gold demand
MUMBAI/BENGALURU Gold demand in Asia was mostly subdued this week as buyers stayed on the sidelines due to a rebound in bullion prices.
MUMBAI India's core consumer price inflation in November was seen at around 4.9 percent to 5 percent, three analysts polled by Reuters said on Tuesday, little changed from around 5 percent in October.
India had earlier reported headline annual consumer price inflation eased to 3.63 percent in November, its lowest level in two years, helped by a sharp cooling in food prices.
The Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly held interest rates last week citing sticky core inflation as one of its worries.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
SHANGHAI China's economy will likely expand around 6.8 percent in the second quarter of 2017, the State Information Center said in an article published in the state-owned China Securities Journal on Saturday.