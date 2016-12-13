People shop for bags and clothes at roadside shops in a market in Mumbai, India June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI India's core consumer price inflation in November was seen at around 4.9 percent to 5 percent, three analysts polled by Reuters said on Tuesday, little changed from around 5 percent in October.

India had earlier reported headline annual consumer price inflation eased to 3.63 percent in November, its lowest level in two years, helped by a sharp cooling in food prices.

The Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly held interest rates last week citing sticky core inflation as one of its worries.

