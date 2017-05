MUMBAI India's core consumer price inflation was seen at around 5.08-5.10 percent in January, higher than around 4.9 percent in December, three analysts polled by Reuters said on Monday.

India's annual consumer price inflation eased to 3.17 percent in January, its lowest level in at least five years, helped by a sharp cooling in food prices, government data showed on Monday.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)